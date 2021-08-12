Firefox 91 will make it hard for companies like Facebook to store your cookies

Firefox 91 is the latest update to the popular internet browser that Mozilla has now started rolling out to everyone. This is not a big update but an important one because it brings advanced cookie protection. What this does is it digs deep into the files and database that websites have stored in the form of cookies on your system and then it segregates them according to different websites. Because of this new "total cookie protection", websites such as Facebook will find it hard to share cookies and track users across different websites.

All the cookies are not bad. Websites store information about a user to make it easy for users to access things such as username and password every time they log in. But because there is no cap on how much user information a website can store in these cookies, there is a privacy risk here. With Firefox 91, Mozilla is revamping how cookies are stored on your computer.

With total cookie protection, Firefox 91 would keep cookies in one jar per website. Think of it as a jar reserved for a website that will keep the cookies inside and after you are done accessing the website, Firefox will close the lid of this jar, just so other websites that want to track you cannot gain access to those cookies and the information associated with them. Firefox even empties the jar when a user requests it, deleting all the tracking data linked to websites such as Facebook.

Look, Facebook collects data on you in several different ways and one of them includes you not even visiting Facebook's website. Browsing websites that have the Facebook plugin store your data in cookies and make it available for Facebook for tracking purposes. Once this data reaches Facebook, the social media company exchanges it with its other advertisers and uses it for targeted advertising. This is also why some people use incognito mode when browsing the internet.

In Firefox 91, you will find individual websites on the list of websites that store cookies. It is a lot more convenient than having individual domains with cookie data linked to them. You can simply check which website has stored how many cookies and what size these cookies are in the new "Manage Cookies and Site Data" tab in browser settings. For enhanced cookie clearing to work, users would need to activate Strict Tracking Protection in the browser settings. There is also a new "Forget About This Website" tool that lets you delete a website from the history menu along with cookies and caches related to it.

Firefox 91 is now available to download from the Mozilla website.