First Coca-Cola edition phone in collaboration with Realme to launch in India on Feb 10

Realme has announced the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro will launch in India on February 10. With its collaboration with Coca-Cola, the existing Realme 10 Pro may get a special colour with some tweaks in the UI to appeal to more fans. This isn't Realme's first collaboration, as the brand collaborated with Marvel to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition last year. The upcoming Coca-Cola edition will support 5G.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition and existing Realme 10 Pro will be exactly the same. It means customers can expect a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 695 5G. The display will offer Full-HD resolution.

Typically, brands use the highest storage model for special editions, and therefore, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition may come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the rear panel will likely include a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and the front will have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery.

The price remains unclear, but Realme stresses that the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro is designed for the youth. It might be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

In a press release, Realme says that Coca-Cola makes the most "fascinating parts of imagination real". It adds. "The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is the embodiment of Realme's design-forward spirit that breathes an air of freshness to the yet another design-forward smartphone by Realme."

It is interesting to see that Realme is using its Realme 10 Pro instead of Realme 10 Pro Plus in a collaboration with Coca-Cola, probably to keep the price more affordable. The Realme 10 Pro Plus, which debuted alongside Realme 10 Pro in December, costs Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM +128GB variant and the top 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 27,999.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus draws power from MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and it also features a 108-megapixel primary camera. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. And the front includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone also has a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.