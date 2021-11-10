Fitbit Charge 5 gets ECG app, blood glucose tracking feature in India

Fitbit unveiled its latest fitness tracker the Charge 5 over the summer and touted its electrocardiogram (ECG) app and a Daily Readiness Score. The American wearables company says that Fitbit Premium members are now able to access their Daily Readiness scores within the Fitbit app. This new feature was announced alongside the Charge 5. But at the time it was not ready.

Currently, the feature is available on the Charge 5, Inspire 2, Luxe, Sense, Versa 2, and Versa 3. There is no software update needed to use Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score, for reference. Those scores are generated from activity logged, sleep, and heart rate variability measurement data to give users a better sense if they're ready to take on an intense day or they should consider taking it easy.

It will prompt personalised recommended workouts from Fitbit's own library or even suggest spending some more mindful time to help relax and recharge. You will need to wear your device for at least four days to start generating scores.

The ECG app checks for signs of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to serious health problems. Access is via the stainless steel panels on the sides of the tracker; your reading will show up in the Fitbit app.

If you have a Charge 5, then all you need to do to check your ECG data is touch your fingers on the two side panels of the tracker and hold them there until the reading is complete.

ECG apps are showing up in more wearables, including Fitbit's own Sense smartwatch and the Apple Watch. It is worth noting that you should not rely on the device's ECG results to diagnose heart conditions, such as atrial fibrillation.

Moreover, Fitbit users in India living with diabetes will be able to use a new blood glucose tracking tool in the Fitbit app to see how their glucose levels change throughout the day and react to other health metrics such as physical activity, sleep, and nutrition, to help better manage their holistic health all in one place.