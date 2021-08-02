Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker with bracelet design now available in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Fitbit on Monday announced the availability of Fitbit Luxe in India. Luxe is a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker designed to help users take a more holistic approach towards health and wellness. From stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking users can keep track of all their health metrics in a chic bracelet design. Fitbit notes that the Luxe has a light and slim form factor and is designed for maximum comfort, making it easy to wear nightly to manage sleep. Sleep Score helps users better understand their sleep quality, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Users can get insights into their wellbeing in the Fitbit app with the Health Metrics dashboard1, which tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation, and coming soon, oxygen saturation (SpO2).

It is available with Luxe and all available heart-rate enabled devices, Fitbit's Stress Management Score2 provides a daily assessment of its user's body's ability to handle stress based on your activity levels, sleep, and heart rate. It also features Active Zone Minutes3 -- a personalised standard for tracking activity beyond steps, Active Zone Minutes3 measures your time spent in each heart rate zone, to gauge when to push harder or scale back, and it helps reach the weekly recommended goal of 150 Active Zone Minutes to help improve your health.

With 24/7 heart rate tracking, users can track their daily heart rate in real-time to better measure calorie burn. Users can also choose from 20 different on-wrist exercise modes including golf, pilates, spinning, or tennis, and for those who prefer running, biking, or hiking outside, you can use connected GPS from your phone to see real-time pace and distance.

Fitbit Luxe is now available at Fitbit.com/in and on other major e-tailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq and across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Landmark, and select retail stores. Luxe retails for Rs 10,999 and is available in Lunar White or Soft Gold Stainless Steel, Black or Graphite Stainless Steel, and Orchid or Platinum Stainless Steel. The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition is available for Rs 17,999 comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet from the jewellery brand Gorjana, and includes a peony classic band. Classic and woven bands are available for Rs 2,499 while Gorjana Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel is available for Rs 5,499.



