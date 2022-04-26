Fitbit rolls out irregular heart rhythm notifications on nine smartwatches

Fitbit smartwatches will be more useful than ever. That is because the smartwatch maker is rolling out a new feature that will alert users about irregular heart rhythm notifications. The feature is being rolled out to nine Fitbit smartwatches. A couple of days ago, Fitbit and Google, in a joint blog noted that Fitbit has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their new PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Fitbit is rolling out an algorithm to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a irregular heart rhythm, a heart condition that affects nearly 33.5 million people globally, and people with AFib have five times higher risk of stroke. AFib can be difficult to detect as there are often no symptoms and episodes can come and go. However, not anymore, because select Fitbit watches will now be able to notify users about irregular heart rhythm.

"Our new PPG AFib algorithm can passively assess your heart rhythm in the background while you're still or asleep. If there's anything that might be suggestive of AFib, you'll be notified through our Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature — allowing you to talk with your healthcare provider or seek further assessment to help prevent a significant medical event, such as stroke," the blog read.

Fitbit's PPG optical heart-rate sensor can detect the changes in your blood volume when your heart beats. The sensors determine your heart rhythm and analyze for irregularities and potential signs of atrial fibrillation. Fitbit in its blog says that it is important to check the heart rhythm when people sleep.

The technology that has been used to check the irregular heart rhythms useful on Fitbit is similar to electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. However, the company has claimed that Fitbit's PPG algorithm is 98 per cent more accurate than a traditional ECG machine. However, the ECG feature is only available on smartwatches, including FitBit Sense and Charge 5.

Here is the list of smartwatches that will receive irregular heart rhythm features.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit Inspire 2

Here is how the feature works

Your Fitbit watch can detect irregular heart rhythms at all times. You are not required to interact with the watch in any way. The sensor will send notifications to the FitBit app in case it notices irregularities in your heart beat.