Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2 and Inspire 3 wearables launched in India

Fitbit has launched a new set of wearables in India and the price starts from Rs 8,999. The company has refreshed its flagship smartwatches and even unveiled a more affordable fitness tracker. Fitbit hasn't made major design changes, but the new versions do come with some new features. The Google-owned company has taken wraps off Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3 wearables. Here's everything you need to know.

Fitbit Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the cheapest offering from the brand and it comes with heart rate tracking too. The device can also track sleeping patterns and stress levels. It can even log activities and keep track of sleep. The company is claiming that users will get 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Fitbit is saying that people will get only 3 or a few more days of battery life.

It even has water resistance for up to 50 meters. The company is asserting that the wearable will automatically be able to track Active Zone Minutes, calories burned, steps taken, and other things. The Fitbit Inspire 3 will be on sale for Rs 8,999.

Fibit Sense 2, Versa 4

The Fitbit Sense 2 is yet another new wearable from the brand that can now measure your stress all day thanks to its new EDA sensor. This one even has 40 exercise modes, GPS, and more than 1,000 workouts. Other features include heart rate tracking, skin temperature measurement, a new Body response sensor, and more. There are also mindfulness sessions on the company's app, but you will have to buy a subscription for it. The wearable can also offer detailed sleep tracking details and daily readiness score. Google is promising that it will soon roll out Maps and Wallet apps to the Sense 2 and Versa 4 wearables.

The Fitbit Versa 4 features are pretty similar to Sense 2. It will reportedly offer six days of battery life. The company is claiming that 12 minutes of charging will offer one day of battery life. Both the devices do not run on WearOS and ship with Fitbit OS. The Versa 4 is priced at Rs 20,499, whereas the Fitbit Sense 2 will cost you Rs 20,499.

Also Read | Apple sends invite for September 7 event, expected to launch iPhone 14 series

Also Read | Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G expected to launch on August 29

Also Read | 5 important things to keep in mind while making UPI payments