Flaw in Diksha app exposed data of nearly 6 lakh students, report claims

Data of nearly 6 lakh Indian students has been reportedly exposed due to a flaw in the government's Diksha app. According to a report, the app data was stored on an unprotected cloud server, resulting in information such as names, email IDs, school backgrounds, and more being exposed. The app was launched by the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (now called the Ministry of Education) in 2017, mainly to empower teachers in India with study materials. However, after the breakout of COVID-19 in 2020, the app started adding study materials for students (between classes 1 to 12) in an interactive way.

As reported by Wired, a UK-based security researcher identified the flaw in the government's Diksha -- an acronym for Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing app. While the report does not clarify the name of the researcher, Human Rights Watch, in a post, highlights that Nathaniel Fried, co-founder of Anduin, the intelligence software company, identified the exposure.

The report states that data such as full names, phone numbers, and email addresses of more than 10 lakh teachers were exposed and left unprotected on a cloud server. Additionally, some students' data, including email addresses and phone numbers, were partially obscured. However, details including students' full names, information about their schools, enrollment dates, and course completion were fully accessible. Some of the exposed data was reportedly available on Google, as the cloud server, hosted on Microsoft Azure, was left unsecured.

Direct bank-related data does not appear to be attached to the Diksha app; however, Hye Jung Han, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, told the publication that the scope of the exposure raises "traditional children's protection concerns." She points out, "If you have information about children's names, contact details, and what schools they attend, that tells you about the neighbourhood where they live. This raises what we call traditional children's protection concerns. They can also use children as a way to get to their parents—blackmail and harassment being fairly common, unfortunately, in India, specifically around education data."

It appears the researcher first discovered the flaw in June 2022. This was almost a month after Human Rights Watch claimed that Diksha and several other government-run education apps collected sensitive information, like location data, device models, and more, and shared it with private firms, including Google. The same report pointed out that the Indian government even teachers and students to use the app and provided no alternative.

Notably, the Diksha app was developed by EkStep, a foundation co-founded by Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani is known for his work at Infosys (a company he co-founded) and on Aadhaar (as he was the chairperson of UIDAI).



