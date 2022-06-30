Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts on July 1: Discount on Vivo X70 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and more

Flipkart is back with another sale event, dubbed Big Bachat Dhamaal, where the e-commerce platform is offering sale deals on smartphones and other gadgets. The sale will begin on July 1 and conclude on July 3. As a part of the sale deal, customers can enjoy free delivery and EMI on select products, apart from a price cut. Ahead of the sale event, the company has set up a page highlighting items with discounts to help users make a better purchase decision.

If you're planning to buy a new smartphone during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, here are some devices that will be available with a price cut.

Vivo X70 Pro - Vivo's erstwhile flagship, the Vivo X70 Pro, will retail at Rs 46,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. The phone is designed for camera-centric customers, and its 50-megapixel primary camera gets in-built gimbal stabilisation support.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro - Similarly, Motorola's old-gen Edge 20 Pro will retail at Rs 32,999 instead of Rs 45,999. The phone is designed for productivity-focused users, and it comes with a 144Hz display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Poco M3 Pro 5G - If you're looking for a budget 5G option, Poco's M3 Pro 6GB RAM option will retail at Rs 14,499 instead of Rs 16,499. If your priority is a good battery, the phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery that should offer a full day battery back-up with gaming. Interestingly, the new Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to retail with the same price tag at the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

iPhone 12 mini - Apple's iPhone 12 mini will be getting a huge discount and customers can buy the device at Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage option. Readers must note that Apple products, including the new iPhone 13 series, also keep getting a discount, so make sure you compare prices before buying. The iPhone 12 mini is 5G ready, and it gets two 12-megapixel cameras on the back.

Poco F4 5G - If you're looking for an all-rounder phone under Rs 30,000, then the Poco F4 5G is a great option. Apart from a cluttered software experience, the phone is super slim, and it offers great phone cameras. Its price starts at Rs 27,999, but customers can get Rs 3,000 off with SBI and HDFC bank cards.