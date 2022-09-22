Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins: iPhone 13, iPhone 11, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1), more on discount

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live but only for Plus members. For everyone else, the sale will go live at midnight on September 23. During the festive sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on several iPhone models, Android smartphones from across brands, wireless earbuds, smart TVs, and a lot more. We have checked all the deals and here are the best deals available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale today.

Best deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

--iPhone 13 was put up on sale for as low as Rs 47,990 when the Flipkart sale kicked off at midnight. Currently, Flipkart has increased the price of the iPhone 13 slightly to Rs 51,990, but it is still the best you will find right now. Now, since Flipkart was selling the phone for Rs 47,990, we can expect the iPhone model to drop to that price at some point during the sale.

--iPhone 11 is also available at the lowest price ever in its history. During the sale, Flipkart is selling the iPhone model for as low as Rs 29,999 after the bank offers. This is one of the best deals available on Flipkart today.

--Nothing Phone (1) is also down to its lowest ever price since its launch. The smartphone is available for as low as Rs 28,999 on Flipkart after applying the bank offers.

--Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is also selling with massive discount on Flipkart. The smartphone is listed with a price of Rs 31,999, which is the lowest ever. This discount price is inclusive of bank offers.

--Flipkart is also offering massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S22+ as well. The flagship smartphone is down to Rs 59,999 for the very first time since its launch.

--The deal on the Pixel 6a is the best you will find on Flipkart today. The smartphone is selling at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. The offer is inclusive the bank card discount.

--Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is also available at a discounted price. It is listed with a price of Rs 19,999 on Flipkart and the deal is inclusive of the bank offer.

--Realme GT 2 Pro is available at a discount price of Rs 34,999. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 49,999 in the country. The deal is inclusive of bank offers.

--Poco F4 5G is available at a discounted price on Flipkart today. The price has dropped to as low as Rs 19,999, which is inclusive of bank offer.

--Moto G62 5G is also available with discount on Flipkart. The price of the phone is down to Rs 14499 inclusive of bank offer.

Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on top of the flat discount.