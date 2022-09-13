Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date revealed, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to get discounted

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date has been officially confirmed. The Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23 and continue until September 30. The Big Billion Days sale deals will start for Plus users early on September 22.

This is also the time when Amazon will be hosting its festive sale, dubbed the Great Indian Festival sale. The Great Indian Festival sale will begin on September 23. For the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI and Axis Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount over and above the flat discount.

Flipkart has also revealed some of the deals ahead of the sale. iPhones are going to be available at a lower price. Models including the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 series are available at discounted prices. Flipkart hasn't revealed offer prices yet but it is said that these iPhone models will be available at the lowest ever prices. Additionally, several smartphones from brands including Motorola, Samsung, Realme, Poco, among others will also be available with big discounts. Some of the deals on Flipkart will be available on Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G62, Moto G32, Realme 9i 5G, Realme 9 5G special edition, and more.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also begin on September 23. Similarly, Prime users will get early access to all the deals. During the sale, Amazon announced offering discounts on some of the iPhone models as well as phones from other brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, iQOO, Vivo, among many others.

One of the biggest highlights of Amazon and Flipkart sales will be deals on iPhone models. It is said that there will be a tough fight between both platforms on the iPhone 13 deal. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 13's discount price could drop to around Rs 45,000 during the festival sale. Currently, the iPhone 13 is available at an official price of Rs 69,900 after the latest price cut.