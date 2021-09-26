Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Here are some top mobile offers

Online e-commerce platform Flipkart will be starting its The Big Billion Days sale on October 3. As part of the sale, several smartphones will be available with steep discounts. Additionally, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can get an additional 10% instant discount.

While Flipkart has not yet revealed all the deals under the Big Billion Days sale, the homegrown e-commerce giant has provided a sneak peek at some of the top smartphone deals that will be available under the sale. So if you are looking to upgrade your phone here are some of the top mobile offers you can consider under Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale:

Poco M3

Poco M3 currently has a price tag of Rs. 11,999 will be available at Rs. 9,499 as part of the sale. The smartphone has a 6.53 inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 Pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Poco M3 has a triple rear camera setup with 48 megapixels (Wide), 2 megapixels (Macro), and 2 megapixels (Depth) sensors. It also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has a large 6000 mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging.

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 that currently has a price tag of Rs. 15,990 will be available at a discount of Rs. 3000, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 12,990. The smartphone has a 6.52-inch HD+ Display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera. It also features an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies or video calling. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 5G connectivity.

Motorola G60

Motorola G60 will be available at Rs. 15,999 as part of the Big Billion Days sale down from its current retail price of Rs. 18,149. The smartphone has a large 6.78 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G Processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. Motorola G60 has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel front selfie camera. The Android smartphone has a large 6000 mAh battery.

Micromax IN Note 1

The IN Note 1 from the grown smartphone manufacturer Micromax currently has a retail price of Rs. 10,999. As a part of the Big Billion Days sale, it will be available for Rs. 9,499. The IN Note 1 has a 6.67 inch Full HD+ IPS Infinity Display and runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front selfie camera. The IN Note 1 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE are also expected to get steep discounts as part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, however, the exact discount amount on these devices has not been revealed yet. Further, Flipkart will be offering discounts on a range of other smartphones as well. We shall find out more about the discounts and offers as the sale start date approaches.