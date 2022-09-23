Flipkart Big Billion Days sale now live: All iPhone deals you need to know

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live in India for all customers. The sale event was live for Plus members yesterday, September 22. One of the hottest products to get discounts at the sale is the Apple iPhone 13. Apart from that, the old-gen iPhone 12 and 13 are also available with deals and offers. If you're planning to upgrade your smartphone and get into the Apple ecosystem, here is what you need to know.

Before we proceed, readers must note that prices during an online sale event keep fluctuating. Some devices may also get out of stock soon, so you're advised to create a wishlist and save card details for faster checkout.

iPhone 13: Apple's iPhone 13 remains one of the best buys in India right now. The smartphone is ideal for users who enjoy videography. Additionally, the phone can handle daily tasks seamlessly, and it even supports 5G.

-iPhone 13 (128GB) - Rs 57,990

-iPhone 13 (256GB) - Rs 66,990

-iPhone 13 (512GB) - Rs 86,990

Interestingly, the iPhone 13 mini is selling for Rs 58,990 at the Big Billion Days sales. Users can also check out the iPhone 13 Pro models that are currently retailing for Rs 1,09,990 (256GB storage). The 128GB options seem to be sold out. Until yesterday, the iPhone 13's price on Flipkart even came down to roughly Rs 48,000.

iPhone 12: If you're looking for a more affordable iPhone, then the iPhone 12 should suffice. However, it will get fewer years of updates (say until 2025) since it launched two years ago.

-iPhone 12 (64GB): Rs 53,990

-iPhone 12 (128GB): Rs 58,990

-iPhone 12 (256GB): Rs 67.990

iPhone 11: For customers who are looking for a no-frills iPhone for elderly customers, the iPhone 11 is a good option to consider. If you're a creator and looking for a secondary device, then it is again a sound option. Just remember, there's no 5G support.

-iPhone 11 (64GB): Rs 35,990

-iPhone 11 (128GB): Rs 39,990

At the time of writing this article, the iPhone 14 (128GB) model was sold out. The 256GB model was available for Rs 99,900.