Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins, discounts offers on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, Galaxy S21 FE

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live for everyone. The sale began for Plus members on Monday and it will continue until October 16. During the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on several smartphones across brands including Nothing, Google, Samsung, Realme, Poco and more. To make the deals even more tempting, the e-commerce platforms have partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent instant discount. Now, let's take a look at the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart today.

--Nothing Phone (1) is available at discounted price. The smartphone that launched just a couple of months ago is now available for around 27,000 during the Flipkart Diwali sale. Notably, the deal is inclusive of the bank offer that SBI is offering.

--Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also available at discounted price during the Flipkart sale. The flip phone is available for Rs 59,999 after the flat discount. Additionally, SBI card holders can get 10 per cent instant discount.

--Pixel 6a is also available for a lower price of Rs 27,999 during the Flipkart Diwali sale. At this price, the Pixel 6a is a great deal to consider. Notably, the deal on the Pixel phone is inclusive of the bank offer that SBI is offering.

--Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is also available at a much lower price tag during the Flipkart sale. Customers can get the smartphone for around Rs 34,000. It should be noted that the deal is inclusive of the bank offer that SBI is offering.

--Not just that, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is also available at a much lower price during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Interested buyers can grab the flagship smartphone for as low as Rs 57,000. This discount offer is inclusive of the SBI bank offer.

--Poco F4 5G is also selling at a discount price. Interested buyers can grab the smartphone for as low as Rs 21,999 during the Flipkart sale including the bank offer.

--Realme GT 2 has also been discounted during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The smartphone is available for as low as Rs 26,999. The price is inclusive of the bank offer.

--Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is also available at a discounted price during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone is available for as low as Rs 35,499. The price is inclusive of the bank offer.