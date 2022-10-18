Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins: iPhone 13 selling for Rs 57,990, 12 mini for Rs 36,990

Flipkart is hosting another iteration of the Big Diwali Sale in India. The sale event starts for regular customers tomorrow, though Flipkart Plus members can enjoy deals right away. As always, a slew of electronics are getting temporary price cuts, but smartphones remain the hottest-selling items. Flipkart is again offering huge discounts on older-gen iPhones like 13, 12, and 11.

For instance, the iPhone 13's base 128GB model is getting Rs 10,000 off and is currently retailing for Rs 59,990. However, Flipkart notes that customers can effectively buy it for Rs 57,990 by bundling SBI Bank offers. With the exchange deal, customers can hope for an additional Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 off. If you're trading your old iPhone, then the exchange value will be higher.

Readers must note that prices during an online sale event fluctuate, and stock availability is also a question. For instance, the iPhone 13's price even dropped to almost Rs 49,000 on Flipkart a few weeks ago; however, its stocks immediately got over.

A Flipkart post for Big Diwali Sale shows that customers will be able to get an iPhone 12 mini for effectively Rs 36,990 and iPhone 11 for Rs 31,990. Of course, these include bank offers, and current retail prices are higher.

In case you're wondering which iPhone to pick, you can even look at the latest iPhone 14 on the official Apple website. It is getting Rs 7,000 on the MRP - Rs 69,900. Otherwise, on Flipkart, customers can consider iPhone 13 since it is more or less similar to the new iPhone 14. Otherwise, the iPhone 12 is a decent option since it also supports 5G. However, we'd recommend customers to skip iPhone 11 since the smartphone does not come with some of the newer features like MagSafe, 5G, and OLED screen. The iPhone 11 also packs a smaller battery.