Flipkart Big Diwali sale date and other details accidentally revealed, likely to start next week

Flipkart is still running its Big Billion Days sale on its platform, which will end by the end of September. But, it seems that the company has plans to host another Big Diwali Sale event soon. While Flipkart hasn't yet made an announcement for the next sale event, it accidentally posted the teaser for this on the platform, which was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

The leak shows that the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will take place on October 5 and it will continue until October 8. But, those who have Flipkart Plus membership will be able to access the sale event a day early and everyone else will get access to deals on October 5. The teaser has a tagline that says "Shopping ka bada Dhamaka." This suggests that one will likely get big discounts on products.

So in case you are not able to buy a few products during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, then people will likely be able to get them at a discounted price at the next sale event. While the teaser doesn't reveal the deals, there are high chances that Flipkart will offer the same deals during the Big Diwali sale too. This happens every year, so the same is expected to happen this year too.

We could get to see the same old iPhone 13 deal too. The handset was made available for less than Rs 50,000 for half a day. The e-commerce giant is also expected to offer big discounts on other phones and electronics. These include televisions, wearables, audio products and more.

The leak shows that Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount on select bank cards. These are ICICI and Axis bank cards. People who have Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get additional cashback on purchasing products during this Diwali sale. There will also be some instant credit and easy EMI options through Flipkart Pay Later.