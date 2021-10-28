Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Deals on Motorola, Inifinix smartphones you should not miss

If you have missed buying stuff during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, worry not because Flipkart is back with another mega sale with scores of deals on products. The e-commerce platform has announced the Big Diwali sale. The sale has gone live and will be live till November 3. Flipkart is offering some crazy deals on smartphones and other products including laptops, tablets, home appliances and more.

Buyers on Flipkart will also get a 10 per cent discount on selected products. However, that offer is only valid for SBI credit card holders as Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent upto Rs 1500 on products. Additionally, buyers can also exchange their old products for new ones.

Smartphone companies including Motorola, Infinix and others are offering scores of deals on some of their newly launched smartphones. So check them out

— The newly launched Motorola The slimmest phone in the entire Edge 20 series, the Edge 20, which was launched in India for Rs 29,999, will be sold for Rs 27,749 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The discounted price would include an exchange offer of Rs. 2000 along with an additional discount of 10 per cent on SBI Cards & EMI transactions. The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The device features a 6.7-inch full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

— Moto G60, which was launched in April, can be bought for Rs. 14,749. The deal is inclusive of the 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. If you do not have an SBI card, you can get the phone for Rs 15,999 during the sale. The original price of the phone is Rs 17,999. The Moto G60 comes loaded with features, it is powered by Snapdragon 732G Processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The smartphone houses a 6000mAh battery and comes with a near-stock Android experience.

—The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, is the top trim model in the Edge 20 series. The smartphone can be bought for Rs 34,999, which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 2000 and an additional bank discount of 10 per cent on an SBI card. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The Edge 20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

--HOT 10 Play series which was launched at Rs 8299, is now being sold for Rs 7,799. The 4GB and 64 GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 8,499. The smartphone is powered by an Helio G35 Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with a 13MP AI dual rear camera with quad-LED flash, backed by a 6000 mAh battery with a power marathon feature.

--HOT 10S series is being sold for Rs 9,499 for the 4GB variant whereas the 6+64 GB variant is sold for Rs 10,499. HOT 10S features a 6.82-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is by Helio G85 Octa-Core 64-bit processor. Operating on the latest Android 11 with the upgraded XOS 7.6 skin, the device comes equipped with a super-sharp 48MP AI Triple rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera. For long hours of uninterrupted gaming and entertainment experience, HOT 10S is powered by a heavy-duty 6000mAh battery.