Flipkart Big Diwali sale goes live: Google Pixel 4a available for Rs 23,999 with bank offers

Flipkart is back with yet another sale for Diwali. After Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart's Big Diwali sale with tons of deals and discounts on products has gone live. The sale will go on till November 3. Flipkart is offering deals across categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops TVs, and more. Apart from the usual discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank discounts for SBI credit and debit card, users. Buyers can get an instant discount of upto 10 per cent on selected products.

Flipkart is providing crazy discounts on smartphones including the iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a, Motorola and Infinix phones. Google Pixel 4a is available to buy at a discounted price of Rs 25,999, which is one of the lowest prices for the device. The actual cost of the phone is Rs 31,999, and you will see the Pixel 4a is listed on Flipkart at that price most of the time. That is why the Rs 25,999 offer makes the deal so important. It includes a discount of Rs 6,000 and that is not a common thing for the Pixel 4a.

Flipkart is also giving a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on using SBI credit cards. This will bring down the cost of the Pixel 4a to Rs 24,499. If you have an SBI Bank's debit card, the discount is Rs 1,000, after which, the price will become Rs 24,999. There is also an exchange offer for the Google Pixel 4a. Flipkart is giving up to Rs 15,000 off on trading-in an old phone.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a comes with Android 11 software and support for an eSIM card in addition to the physical one. It has a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole setup on the top left corner. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. There is a 12.2-megapixel camera on the back of the Pixel 4a, and it uses Google's computational photography algorithm to click some of the amazing photos. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the Pixel 4a, with no support for a microSD card. The Pixel 4a runs a 3140mAh battery inside.