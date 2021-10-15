Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Infinix Hot 10 play, Smart 5 series and other phones to get crazy discounts during sale

After Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is back with Big Diwali Sale. The sale would go live on October 17 and would continue till October 23. The Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the deals and offers on gadgets and other appliances. So if you have missed buying gadgets during the Big Billion Days sale, you can buy your favourite product during the Big Diwali sale because Flipkart will be offering scores of deals on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets and more during the sale.

Infinix has revealed deals on its smartphones ahead of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Infinix is offering discounts on some of its budget and entry-level phones including Hot 10 Play, Smart 5A and more. Check out the deals here:-

--HOT 10 Play series which was launched at Rs 8299, is now being sold for Rs 7,799. The 4GB and 64 GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 8,499. The smartphone is powered by a Helio G35 Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with a 13MP AI dual rear camera with quad-LED flash, backed by a 6000 mAh battery with a power marathon feature.

--HOT 10S series is being sold for Rs 9,499 for the 4GB variant whereas the 6+64 GB variant is sold for Rs 10,499. HOT 10S features a 6.82-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is by Helio G85 Octa-Core 64-bit processor. Operating on the latest Android 11 with the upgraded XOS 7.6 skin, the device comes equipped with a super-sharp 48MP AI Triple rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera. For long hours of uninterrupted gaming and entertainment experience, HOT 10S is powered by a heavy-duty 6000mAh battery.

--Smart 5A is being sold for Rs 6,499. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 6999.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin, the device comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery capacity. Smart 5A features a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display. In terms of camera, the smartphone features an 8MP dual rear camera with triple LED flash, an 8MP selfie camera, and several other category-first cutting-edge features. The smartphone is also packed with advanced features such as a Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security.



