Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Poco X3 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Poco F3 GT on discount of up to Rs 7,000 plus other offers

Poco has announced discounts for several of its smartphones in lieu of the upcoming festive season in India. The Diwali sale by Flipkart will see Poco offer several of its smartphones, including Poco X3 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and others, at discounted prices.

The discounts will be observed during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale commencing from October 28 and going on till November 3. Poco states that the discounts to be offered on its phones will be "for the last time ever" on some of the models.

During the sale, both models of the Poco X3 Pro will be available for purchase with a massive upfront discount of Rs 7,000. This means that the Poco X3 Pro with 6GB RAM will retail for Rs 16,999, down from its original price of Rs 23,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM option of the phone will be available for Rs 18,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs 25,999.

In addition to the upfront discounts, Flipkart will also put up bank discounts on the phones. Availing all these offers on the purchase, people will be able to buy the base variant of the Poco X3 Pro at a price of Rs 15,749. Poco X3 Pro with 8GB RAM will be available for Rs 17,749.

Similar discounts will be available on other Poco phones as well. Poco M2 Pro base variant, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, will be available for Rs 10,799 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. This will be a more than Rs 6,000 discount on the original price of Rs 16,999 of the smartphone. The 6GB RAM option will retail for Rs 11,749, down from Rs 17,999 original price of the phone.

Lastly, Poco C3, the budget offering from the company that comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 6,749 during the sale. This will be an over Rs 3,000 discount on the original price of the smartphone, which stands at Rs 9,999.

Other Poco phones will also see discounted prices during the sale. Poco M3 and Poco M3 Pro will retail for Rs 9,899 and Rs 13,249, down from their prices of Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,499 respectively. Poco C31 will retail for Rs 7,649, down from Rs 8,499 while Poco F3 GT will be available for Rs 23,749, down from Rs 28,999.

The sale is due to start on October 28 but Flipkart Plus members will be able to avail the offers a day in advance.