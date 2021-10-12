Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 17: Deals on mobiles, TVs, and more teased, bank offers revealed

Right after its annual Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is gearing up to host another sale to mark the festive occasion of Diwali. The e-commerce major has termed it as the Big Diwali Sale and promises to offer some exciting deals on mobiles, tablets, TVs and other electronics during the sale period.

The Big Diwali Sale by Flipkart is due to start on October 17 and will go on till October 23. The sale will begin early for plus members, starting October 16 at 12 PM. From what is known about the sale as of now, the sale will offer 10 per cent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders as well as Axis Bank users.

Flipkart has not yet shared a preview of the deals we can expect during the sale period. It does give a hint though, on the extent of discounts that we might see. As per a new webpage by the e-commerce major, the Big Diwali Sale will host up to 80 per cent discount on smartphones and tablets. In addition, there will be a discount of up to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories. TVs and appliances will see a discount of up to 75 per cent.

Flipkart will also host timely deals during the sale. The webpage mentions a category called Crazy Deals, which will show new deals at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm during the days of the sale. Another time-bomb deals category will show one new deal every hour from 6 pm to 12 am during these days.

More details on the deals are yet to be seen on the e-commerce platform. Though we can expect some similar deals to the ones seen during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which ended last week. Notably, the new sale comes just a week after the Big Billion Days sale that also marked the festive period sale in India.

In contrast, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is scheduled to last throughout the month this year. It is, thus, possible that Flipkart does not wish to be left out of the remainder of this shopping period till Diwali. The Big Diwali Sale will be an attempt by the e-commerce giant to stay in the game.