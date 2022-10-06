Flipkart Big Dussehra sale event has now begun and the platform is again offering big discounts on some of the popular 5G phones. These include the iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1), Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Poco M4, Samsung Galaxy M13, and more. During the sale event, people will see discount offers on prepaid orders, and 10 percent discount on HDFC bank cards. Interested buyers can also avail exchange offers to get the devices at an even lower price. Here's quick look at all the best deals on 5G phones.

Flipkart Big Dussehra sale begins: 10 best deals on 5G phones

-The iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 59,990, down from its original price of Rs 69,900. This basically means that the platform is giving a discount of Rs 9,910 on this iPhone. There is also an additional discount offer of Rs 1,250 on HDFC bank credit cards. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 58,740.

-The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available for as low as Rs 69,999 in India. There is a discount of Rs 10,000 on the credit and debit cards, but this is valid only on prepaid offer, according the Flipkart listing. There is also a Rs 1,250 off on HDFC bank credit card.

-The Nothing Phone (1) has again received a price cut during Flipkart Big Dussehra sale and it is listed on the site for Rs 29,999. The sale event is also offering Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders, and Rs 750 discount on HDFC bank credit card.

-The iPhone 12 Pro is being sold with a starting price of Rs 99,990 during Flipkart Big Dussehra sale. People can avail HDFC bank card and exchange offers to get the device at an even lower price.

-The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is on sale for Rs 12,999 for the 128GB storage model. Flipkart is also giving an additional discount of Rs 500 on the HDFC bank cards, which means that you can buy this Samsung phone at an even lower price.

-Those who didn't get the chance to buy the Pixel 6a 5G phone for around Rs 30,000 can get it now during Flipkart Big Dussehra sale. The device is listed with a starting price of Rs 34,199, down from Rs 43,999. In addition to this, there is also Rs 2,500 off on prepaid orders and Rs 1,200 discount on HDFC bank cards.

- Those who can't spend more than Rs 12,000 can buy the Poco M4. This is a good enough 5G phone that is available on Flipkart for Rs 11,499, but if you buy it using HDFC bank cards, then you can get it for Rs 10,999.

- The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be bought for as low as Rs 24,999 during Flipkart Big Dussehra sale. There is also a 10 percent (Rs 500) discount on HDFC bank cards and people will also get Rs 3,750 off on prepaid orders.

- The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is yet another low-priced 5G phone that you can buy if you have a budget under Rs 15,000. It is priced at Rs 13,480 and with bank discount offer of up to Rs 500, one can get it at an even lower price.

- Lastly, the Realme 9i is also a decent 5G phone under Rs 15,000. It is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and one can get it for the same via Flipkart.