Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 goes live: Deals on iPhone 12, Moto Razr 5G and others you shouldn't miss

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for Plus members. For the non-Plus members, sale will go live on July 25 and will last until July 29. Interestingly, on July 26, Amazon will also host its Prime Day sale for Prime members but that would not last for two days. However, the Flipkart sale would be live for five days hence giving more time to users to buy products. Flipkart is be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, audio products, home appliances and more during the sale.

Unlike the Prime Day sale, the Flipkart sale is open to everyone. So people who are unable to access the Prime deals can head to Flipkart for the deals and discounts. The Walmart-owned company is also offering bank discounts, exchange offers, No-cost EMI other than the sale discounts. If you are an ICICI bank account holder, you can get an instant discount of 10 per cent. If you make payment using ICICI bank debit and credit cards, you will get 10 per cent off. While the Amazon Prime Day sale would be beneficial for HDFC bank account holders, the Flipkart sale is for the ICICI account holders.

So here are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones including the flagships that you should not miss

— iPhone 12— The powerful iPhone 12 64GB can be purchased for Rs 67,999 during the Big Saving Days sale. Additionally, you can trade in your old phone and get up to Rs 19,250 off on the new iPhone 12. Not just that, the ICICI bank holders will also get a discount of 10 per cent on the iPhone 12. The smartphone comes with the fastest A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine processor. It features dual -12-megapixel cameras and a 12-megapixel camera on the front. iPhone 12 comes with an OLED display.

— Moto Razr 5G, which was launched last year, is down to Rs 89,999 from Rs 1,09,900 during the Big Saving Days sale. This also includes an exchange offer, 10 per cent instant discount for ICICI bank holders. The foldable device comes with 5G support, features a 48-megapixel camera and comes with twin displays.

— iPhone 12 mini- The smallest iPhone in the iPhone 12 series can be bought for Rs 57,999 during the sale. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 69,900 for the 64GB variant. Additionally, you can trade in your old device and get up to Rs 19,250 off to further sweeten the deal. ICICI debit and credit cardholders can get an instant 10 percent off on the total amount. The smartphone also features the A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine processor.