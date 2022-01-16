Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Best deals, offers and discounts on mobile phone

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is all set to start from January 17 and will remain live till January 22. Flipkart Plus users have already received early access to the sale from January 16 midnight.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will see discounts, deals, and offers across categories including smartphones, laptops, smart wearable devices, smart TVs, and more. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, here are some of the best deals you can grab during the Flipkart sale.

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 43,000. iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 60,499 at present with a Rs 15,450 exchange discount. With a 5 percent additional cashback on Axis Bank credit cards issued by Flipkart, iPhone 12's actual price falls to Rs 42,797. The iPhone 12 comes with Apple's new A14 Bionic processor and a Super Retina XDR display.

Realme 8i

The Realme 8i is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, down from its earlier price of Rs 15,999. It comes with Helio G96 and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate is selling at a price of. This also includes extra Rs 2000 off on exchange or prepaid orders. Further, ICICI Bank cardholders can get a further 10% instant discount.

Infinix Hot 11

The Infinix Hot 11 is available for Rs 9,999, down from the marked price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB variant. The device is powered by MediaTek's Helio G70 processor and it comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ resolution display. Moreover, ICICI Bank cardholders can get a further 10% instant discount.

iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini on the other hand is currently available for Rs 49,499, with a Rs 15,450 exchange bonus. With a 5 percent additional cashback on Axis Bank credit cards issued by Flipkart, the iPhone 12 mini's effective price falls down to Rs 32,822. The iPhone 12 mini comes with 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras, as well as a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Dolby Vision HDR is also available to record video.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition is available at a price of Rs 21,999 which includes Rs 4,000 off on exchange or prepaid orders. It comes with the Snapdragon 668 chipset and it also gets an AMOLED display. Further, ICICI Bank cardholders can get a further 10% instant discount.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is available for Rs 13,999, down from the earlier price of Rs 15,999. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 90Hz display. Moreover, ICICI Bank cardholders can get a further 10% instant discount.

Samsung F12

The Samsung F12 is available for Rs. 9,699 down from its earlier price of Rs. 12,999. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also equipped with a large 6000mAh battery. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount.

Realme Nazro 30 Pro 5G

The Realme Nazro 30 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be available at a discount as part of the Flipkart sale. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Display.



Realme C11

The Realme C11 is an ultra-affordable smartphone currently priced at Rs. 7,499. It will be available at a discounted price. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A12

The Oppo A12 is an affordable smartphone currently priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM variant. It will be available at a discounted price. The smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Oppo A12 is also available in 4GB RAM with a 64GB onboard storage variant.