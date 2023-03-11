Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins: 5G phone deals starting at Rs 12,000

Flipkart is back with yet another sale event and is offering decent deals on several 5G phones starting at Rs 12,000 in India. These days, 5G smartphones are available across all price segments and the e-commerce giant is giving discounts on many popular devices during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Some of them are Realme 10 Pro+, Poco M4, Pixel 6a, and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: 5G phone deals starting at Rs 12,000

The Poco M4 has received a discount of Rs 1,000 and it is available for Rs 11,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This is a decent smartphone and good enough for average users. It is a 5G phone and comes with a 5,000mAh battery as well as a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is priced at Rs 24,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 25,999, which basically means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,000. The price is for the 128GB storage model. It features a fast enough MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, a 6.7-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

The Nothing Phone (1) will cost you Rs 27,999 on Flipkart. The Pixel 6a, which was previously on sale for more than Rs 30,000, can be bought for Rs 28,999 through Flipkart. It is a decent 5G phone for those who want a good camera and clean software with some Pixel-exclusive features.

The iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs 59,999 and this price is for the 128GB storage model. This is down from its original price of Rs 69,990, according to Apple's official website. So, customers are getting an almost Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart. The iPhone 14 is also selling at a lower price of Rs 65,999, but Indians are advised to buy the older version because the features are the same.

The OnePlus 11R hasn't received a very minor discount offer and it is listed at a discounted price of Rs 39,779 on Flipkart. People who have a budget of less than Rs 35,000 can consider buying the OnePlus 10R smartphone, which is selling for as low as Rs 33,600. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, which will offer smooth basic performance.