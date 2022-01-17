Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins, check out best deals and offers on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale event is now live and will continue until January 22. The five-day sale is offering decent deals and offers on several smartphones. The budget-conscious users can buy the iPhone 12 series phones at a low price. Android smartphones such as Realme 8i, Google Pixel 4a, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro are on sale at the lowest prices. Let's take a quick look at the best deals and offers that are available on smartphones.

The iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed for Rs 41,999 via Flipkart, which is the price for the 64GB storage model. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is listed on the site with a starting price of Rs 53,999. Both the iPhones will offer you a great experience in terms of both hardware and software. Both the devices have similar specifications. The biggest difference is that the mini version has a very compact 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone SE is also on sale and is available at an effective price of Rs 27,249. Flipkart is selling it for Rs 30,249, but you can get it for Rs 27,249 with SBI bank cards. If your budget is restricted and you want an iPhone, then you can consider this deal. But, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 3 smartphone in April this year. So, if you can wait a little longer, then you would be able to buy the latest version with better specs.

During Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be bought for Rs 34,999. The original launch price of this Motorola smartphone is Rs 36,999, so the site is giving Rs 2,000 discount. It has bloatware-free software, an above-average camera setup, and a powerful high-end chipset. It comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is also powering the OnePlus 9R smartphone.

Google's Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 27,999 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. Again, Google is rumoured to launch the Pixel 6a in the coming months. But if you can't wait, then you can consider buying it. Those who want to buy a Samsung phone can consider the Galaxy F22 as it is listed at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. If you have an ICICI bank card, then you can get the budget handset for Rs 11,249. With this smartphone, you get a massive 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 90Hz display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

The Realme 8i is a budget smartphone and has received a Rs 1,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. It is currently available at an effective price of Rs 12,999. This device packs a 5,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and more.