Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Discount on iPhone SE (2020), Poco M3 Pro, and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members today. For others, the Big Saving Days sale will start on Saturday, March 12, and continue until March 16. Various electronics such as mobile phones, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, among others are available at a massive discount during the sale.

The e-commerce website has collaborated with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an additional 10 percent instant discount. The offer is applicable only if SBI users shop using their credit cards. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, among others, to make the already available deal even more tempting.

Flipkart has announced some mobile deals for Plus members. Devices like the iPhone SE (2020), Poco M3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, among others are listed with massive discounts. These deals will open for non-Plus members tomorrow.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale best deals

Let's take a quick look at some of the best smartphone deals available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale today.

-- iPhone SE (2020) has been officially discontinued, which means Apple has stopped manufacturing the device. However, third-party platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and others are still selling the device until stocks end. During the Big Saving Days sale, the iPhone SE (2020) is available at a much lower price of Rs 29,999. Additionally, buyers can get Rs 750 off using their SBI credit card, which brings the final price down to Rs 29,249. The discount offer is applicable on all three variants 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage.

iPhone SE (2020) discounted Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

-- Poco M3 Pro 5G is available at a mouth-watering price tag during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. The 64GB storage model is available at Rs 12,249 while the price of the 128GB storage model drops to Rs 14,249. Notably, the discount prices are inclusive of the SBI Bank offer.

-- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the country currently. Both the models of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are available with massive discounts during the Big Saving Days sale. The 6GB RAM model of the smartphone is available at a lower price of Rs 19,749 while the 8GB RAM model is available for purchase for Rs 20,749. These discount prices are inclusive of the SBI Bank offer, which offers up to Rs 750 off on shopping with a credit card.

When the Big Saving Days sale goes live for everyone on March 12, Flipkart announced discount offers on several Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Infinix, Micromax, and other smartphones. Some of these devices include the Realme Narzo 30, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, the Vivo V23 5G, the Motorola G40 Fusion, the Micromax In 2b, among others.