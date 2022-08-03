Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins on August 6, to offer up to 75 percent off on electronics

Flipkart has also announced a Big Saving Days sale event just a few days ahead of Independence Day. The sale event will kick off on August 6, and it will continue until August 10. The announcement comes just days after Amazon revealed that it would be hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale on August 6. Both the e-commerce giants are promising to offer big discounts on several electronics.

During the sale event on Flipkart, there will be up to a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI and Kotak bank cards. The Flipkart listing says that there will be up to 75 per cent discount on televisions and appliances. This offer will be visible on TVs from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and other brands. There will also be up to 55 per cent off on conditioners, and a 45 per cent discount on microwaves. One will see up to 55 per cent off on Air Conditioners (AC).

For people who have been planning to buy a smartwatch at a discounted price, this would probably be the best time to buy it as Flipkart is saying that the sale will give between 10 to 70 per cent off on wearables. Apart from these, customers will also get deals on popular phones from Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Motorola and other brands. Users who have been waiting for big sale events to buy an iPhone could buy through these sale events at a discounted rate.

As usual, there will also be "crazy deals" at 12AM, 8AM and 4PM during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The event will also offer a "Rush hours" section with big discounts at 2AM. The e-commerce giant is yet to reveal the exact deals and offers on different products. But, it is expected to reveal some deals soon before the launch. Amazon's next big Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 will last till August 10. You can stay tuned to India Today tech to get updates on the best deals on electronics.

Also Read | Xiaomi launches AR glasses with dual camera setup and OLED screen

Also Read | iQOO 9T quick review: Perfect combination of power and style

Also Read | Sundar Pichai says Google has too many employees but too few work, issues warning