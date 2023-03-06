Flipkart Big Saving Days sale date revealed: iPhone 14, Galaxy S21 FE, Nothing Phone (1), more to get discounts

Flipkart is currently hosting Holi sale with discounts on products across various categories. Even before the Holi sale could end, the e-commerce giant has revealed that will host another sale dubbed the Big Saving Days sale. The Big Saving Days sale will begin on March 11 and continue until March 15.

Flipkart has also revealed that the Big Saving Days sale will begin for Plus members a day early on March 10. Now, that has always been the case for consumers who are Plus members. For the unaware, Flipkart Plus membership works just like Amazon Prime membership and offers free delivery, early access to discounts, and many other benefits.

For now, the e-commerce giant hasn't revealed bank offers for the sale, but it has confirmed some of the discount offers on smartphones already. As per the teaser posted by Flipkart, there will be massive discounts available on iPhone 14 series, Google Pixel devices, and various models from Samsung, Poco, Realme, among others.

Let's take a quick look at some of the best deals that will be available during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Flipkart has revealed that iPhone 14 series will be available at discount. The platform revealed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available with massive discount during the Big Saving Days sale. The exact discount offers haven't been revealed yet but the teaser suggests that the phones will be available under Rs 70000. There will be bank offers as well but details haven't been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

As per the Flipkart teaser, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available for as low as Rs 12,990 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. However, the teaser reveals that there will be some terms and conditions attached to the deal. We will need to wait for Flipkart to reveal more details.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Flipkart teaser also reveals that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will also be available at a discounted price tag. In addition to the flat discount offer, we believe the bank offer will further lower the price of the phone making it a much better deal.

Google Pixel 7

Pixel 7 was launched just a couple of months ago with a starting price of Rs 59,999. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the Pixel 7 series will be available under Rs 50,000, which is a superb deal. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro will also be available a discounted price tag. The exact discounted price hasn't been revealed yet.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will also be available at discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The final price hasn't been revealed but teaser reveals the phone will be available for under Rs 30,000. The exact discount price hasn't been revealed yet.