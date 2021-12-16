Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live: Deals on iPhone 12, Moto G60 and others you shouldn't miss

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has gone live for users. The two-day sale brings along scores on deals across categories including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, home appliances and more. The sale went live for Flipkart Plus members on December 15 but for the non-Plus members, the sale would be live on December 16 and it would continue till December 21. Apart from the electronics items, Flipkart is also offering tons of deals on garments, furniture, beauty products and more.

Flipkart is also offering free delivery on all products during the Big Saving Days. It is also offering easy returns for customers. As far as bank offers are concerned, State Bank of India customers will get a discount of 10 percent on SBI credit and EMI transactions. Here are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is being sold on Flipkart for Rs 53,999. This price is applicable to all colour options of the iPhone 12. The price of Rs 53,999 is much less than the official price of Rs 65,900 that Apple announced right after it launched the brand-new iPhone 13 series. Over and above this discount, you get Rs 3,000 off on using an SBI credit card, so the effective price for you will be Rs 50,999.



Moto G60

The popular mid-ranger Moto G60 which was launched at a price of Rs 19,990, will be available on Flipkart for Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The deal is inclusive of a flat discount of Rs 1500. Buyers can additionally get some bank offers as well, but Flipkart has not officially revealed anything about it as yet. The smartphone features a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. Moto G60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB using a micro SD card. It houses a massive 6000 mAh battery which can go on for over two days on a single charge.

Infinix 5A

Smart 5A is being sold for Rs 6,499. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 6999.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin, the device comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery capacity. Smart 5A features a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display. In terms of camera, the smartphone features an 8MP dual rear camera with triple LED flash, an 8MP selfie camera, and several other category-first cutting-edge features. The smartphone is also packed with advanced features such as a Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security.