Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 14 to be available under Rs 60,000, Pixel 7 under Rs 50,000

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Saving Days sale on March 11. The sale which will begin on March 11 and continue till March 15, will offer a host of deals on popular smartphones including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a and others and more. Flipkart will also be offering special deals and discounts for the ICICI Bank card holders.

Although Flipkart has not revealed the offers, the e-commerce website has teased some deals on the website.

Here are some of the deals you can get during the sale.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus is likely to get a major price cut during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. As per the teasers, the iPhone 14 could be priced between Rs 60,009 and Rs 69,999. Similarly, the iPhone14 Plus will also be selling under Rs 80,000 during the Flipkart sale. Currently, the iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 71,999 on Flipkart, which is already less than the original price of the smartphone at Rs 79,999. However, during the sale, you can club the bank offers and the exchange offer to bring the price of the smartphone down to Rs 60,000. At that price, the iPhone 14 is truly a steal.

Nothing Phone (1)

The popular Nothing Phone (1) will be sold with huge discounts during the sale. The smartphone is currently being sold for Rs 27,999 for the base 128GB variant, but during the sale, the price of the device can be further lowered to Rs 25,000 by clubbing the bank offers and the exchange offers together. Flipkart is yet to reveal the exact deal on the Nothing Phone. The deal will go live as soon as the sale begins

Google Pixel 7

The newly launched PIxel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999, but during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, it will be available for less than Rs 50,000. This presents a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in the Pixel 7 series to grab a great deal. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro will also be sold at a discounted price during the sale. However, the exact amount of the discount has not yet been announced. Both devices offer top-notch features and performance, making this a great chance for anyone looking to upgrade their phone to do so at a reduced cost.



