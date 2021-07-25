Flipkart Big Saving Days sale live: iPhone 12 mini at Rs 57,999, GoPro 9 at Rs 37,499, and more deals

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale has begun from today i.e. July 25 and will be live till July 29. The sale is offering several amazing discounts and offers on smartphones and other electronics of some of the top brands.

Additionally, ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a further 10% off.

Here are some of the top deals that are offering discounts:

Apple's flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs. 57,999. The smartphone has received a steep discount of Rs. 12,000 from its original selling price of Rs. 70,000. The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR display with a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic Chip with a next-generation Neural Engine Processor. It has 64 GB of internal storage and is IP68 water-resistant.

Another amazing deal on an Apple product is the iPhone 12 available for Rs. 67,999. The original retail price of the iPhone 12 is Rs. 79,900. The smartphone by Apple has 64 GB of internal storage, a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic Chip with a next-generation Neural Engine Processor. It supports dual SIM and is IP68 Water Resistant.

The Poco M3 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage has got a price cut of Rs. 500. The smartphone is now available for Rs. 10,499 compared to its original price of Rs. 10,999. The Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. It has a triple rear camera setup with a main 48-megapixel camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor and has a large 6000 mAh battery.

The Realme 8 is getting a discount of Rs. 1000. The sale price of Rs 13,999 is down from the original launch price of Rs 14,999. The smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The front selfie camera is a 16-megapixel sensor. It runs on MediaTek Helio G95 Processor. The Realme 8 has a large 5000 mAh battery.

Besides smartphones, another product enjoying a steep discount is the GoPro 9. It is available for Rs. 37,990, down from its original launch price of Rs. 49,500. The action camera from GoPro has a large rear touch screen and can shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution with its 23.6-megapixel camera. With its powerful 1720 mAh battery, the GoPro 9 offers a longer battery life.