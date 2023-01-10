Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale starts soon, promising to offer big discount on Pixel 7, iPhone 14 and more

Flipkart has announced that it will soon host a new Big Saving Days Sale event on its platform, which the e-commerce giant is claiming will include "biggest ever price drops on flagships." The teaser page of Flipkart has also promised to offer good deals on some of the popular mid-range phones like Nothing Phone (1). The prices of some phone deals have already been revealed online. Here is everything you need to know.

The Pixel 7 smartphone will be made available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999, according to the details revealed by Flipkart. This seems pretty surprising because the company has just launched the Pixel 7 series and the discount of Rs 12,000 seems pretty huge. Flipkart hasn't revealed how it plans to offer the Pixel 7 at so low price. There are chances that the deal could be based on bank cards, apart from some flat discount offer.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro will be selling with a price tag of Rs 68,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. It currently comes with a price tag of Rs 84,999. This means that customers will be getting a discount of Rs 16,000. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will also get discounted on Flipkart. The teaser claims customers will see the "craziest price drop" on these iPhones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a 2021 foldable smartphone, but it will also receive a price cut online. Those who are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S21 FE 5G are advised to wait for a few more days because Flipkart is promising to offer these premium phones at a lower price range. Apart from deals on flagship phones, Flipkart will also offer discounts on mid-range phones. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available at an effective price of Rs 24,999. The handset is currently up for sale with a starting price of Rs 29,999. This suggests that the platform plans to offer around Rs 5,000 discount on this 5G phone.

While the deals might sound too good to be true, Flipkart has previously offered a massive discount on phones like Pixel 6a and iPhone 13. So, it is expected to do the same with the upcoming sale event too. Flipkart hasn't yet confirmed the sale date of the event, but it is expected to reveal it soon. There are high chances that these deals could be made available for a limited time period, similar to what it did for the iPhone 13 offer.