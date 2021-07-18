Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to start from July 25: Deals on iPhone 12, Poco X3 Pro, and other mobile offers

Flipkart Big Saving Days is all set to run from July 25 to July 29. The sale will offer some amazing discounts and offers on smartphones by some of the top brands. For Flipkart's Plus members the sale will start 1 day early. Flipkart Plus is Flipkart's equivalent of Amazon Prime, which offers prioritised shipping and as well exclusive offers.

With just a week to go for the Big Saving Days sale to go live, Flipkart has offered a sneak peek at some of the top offers and discounts available. However, Flipkart has not yet revealed all the deals and offers which are likely to be revealed in the coming days. ICICI Bank customers can avail of additional 10% instant discounts.

Here are the top smartphones that will be available at discount during the Big Saving Days sale:

Poco X3 Plus that currently has a price tag of Rs. 23,999. It will be available during the sale at Rs. 17,249 (including ICICI bank offer). The Poco X3 Plus offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It has a rear quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Apple iPhone 12 which is currently retailing at Rs. 77,900 will also get a price cut. However, Flipkart has not revealed the exact discount amount yet. It is expected to reveal the discount price in the coming days. iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina display and is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip. The smartphone is IP68 water and dust-resistant. Also, Apple's iPhone 12 mini will get a discount during the sale.

Other smartphones that will be offered at discounted price include Samsung F62 which is powered by a massive 7000 mAh battery. Samsung F62 is currently available for Rs. 29,999 and the discount price will be revealed by Flipkart in the coming days.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite which is currently priced at Rs. 23,999 will be available for Rs. 20,499 (including bank offer). It offers a large 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera.

Among the new launches, the Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available for Rs. 16,999. The smartphone is equipped with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and has a large 5000 mAh battery.