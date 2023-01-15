Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top deals on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a and more 

Flipkart is back with yet another sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has now gone live on the platform and will be on until January 20. During the five-day sale, Flipkart will offer host of deals across categories including smartphones, cameras, home appliances, fashion accessories and more. Additionally, buyers can also get instant discount of 10 per cent if they make the payment using the ICICI and Citi bank cards.

Among all other things, smartphones are getting huge discounts on the e-commerce platform. Some of the popular smartphones, including the iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and even the Pixel 6a are being sold at discounted rates.

Here are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones

—Nothing Phone (1) is being sold at Rs 25,999 only. However, if you make the payment using the ICIC Bank or Citi Bank card, you can get a flat discount of Rs 1000 on the smartphone, which brings the price down to Rs 24,999. Furthermore, you can trade in your old phone and get up to Rs 20,000. However, you will not get close to Rs 20,000 even if you trade in your old iPhone 12. When we checked, Flipkart showed us a value of Rs 6000 for the iPhone 12. So the max value that you could get by exchanging your phone is up to Rs 10,000. This will bring the price of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 14,000.

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, haptic touch motors, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back. To drive the show, the Nothing Phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, you do not get the charger inside the box.

—Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB variant. However, with bank offers, you can bring the price down by Rs 1000. To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering up to 21,000 in exchange or your old device. Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution.

The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security coprocessor along with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens.

— The iPhone 14 is listed at its lowest price on Flipkart since its launch. The device which was launched at Rs 79,900, is listed at Rs 67,999. Flipkart has offered a flat discount of almost Rs 11,000. However, you can lower the price even more by using your ICICI or Citi Bank cards. Additionally, you can get up to Rs 20,000 in exchange of your old mobile.

