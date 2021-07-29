Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be over in few hours, so don't miss these mobile deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is coming to an end today, so if you have still been holding off the purchase of your next smartphone, now is the time to splurge. The sale has several offers and discounts on both Android smartphones and iPhones. But there are some good deals that I have handpicked so that it becomes easy for you to make a decision. You have phones from brands such as Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and even Google.

The best part of these last-minute deals on smartphones is that you see a wide price range on them. You have a smartphone available for as low as Rs 7,999 as well as a phone that costs Rs 49,999 in the sale. This means you can make a better choice according to your budget. And over and above these discounts, you have discounts from participating banks to sweeten the smartphone deal further. Let us take a look at top smartphone deals from the last day of the Flipkart sale.

Google Pixel 4a

Google's top-class phone Pixel 4a is down to Rs 29,999 in the sale, which makes it an amazing buy. The Pixel 4a was launched a long time back, but it is still the best camera phone for this price. You get Google's top photography features on the Pixel 4a. And that is not all. You have pure Android with the latest versions. Pixel phones are the first ones to get security updates as soon as Google rolls them out.

iPhone 11

Apple's iPhone 11 is up for grabs at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart right now. The original price of the iPhone 11 is Rs 54,900, so you get a discount of over Rs 4,900 on the sale. That is not all. You have discounts from ICICI Bank to bring the cost of the iPhone 11 down further.

Realme X7

Realme's X-series got three phones in India this year. One of them is the Realme X7, which sits at the lowest rung in the series. The 5G phone from Realme brings a good display, a fast processor, a decent set of cameras, and a sober design. Flipkart is selling the Realme X7 at a price of Rs 17,999, which is down from the original cost of Rs 19,999. You can bring the cost down further by using an ICICI Bank card on the purchase.

Poco M3

The Poco M3 is available for Rs 10,499 on the Flipkart sale right now, and you should definitely grab it. This is one of the best phones for this price and its sale price is Rs 500 less than the original launch price. The Poco M3 comes with a Full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Realme Narzo 30A

You can buy the Narzo 30A budget smartphone for Rs 7,999 in the sale right now. This phone was launched for Rs 9,999, which means you have a Rs 2,000 discount right now. The phone comes with a big display and a 6000mAh battery that will appeal to most customers.