Flipkart Big Savings Day sale goes live: Offers on iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and others

Flipkart is here yet with another sale on electronics and others. The Flipkart Big Saving Day sale, which went live for the Plus members on Friday, has gone live for non-Plus members too. The sale will be live until March 16. Flipkart is offering tons of offers and discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, fashion accessories and more. Popular smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung Realme and others are selling their phones at discounted rates.

Apart from the flat discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank discounts on selected products. SBI cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on making payments using the cards. The discount is also applicable on EMI payment options. So here are some of the deals on smartphones that you should not miss.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Although Apple has announced the new iPhone SE 3 in the market, if your budget is below Rs 30,000 and you desperately need an iPhone, the iPhone SE is selling at a huge discount. The iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased at Rs 29,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 44,999. You can bring the price down by trading-in your old phone as Apple is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 13,000. The value of an old phone will be determined on the basis of its condition. If you manage to get Rs 10,000 for your old phone, the price of the iPhone SE will be down to Rs 19,999, which is the cheapest rate at which you can get an iPhone.

Google Pixel 4a

In the era of the Google Pixel 6, the Google Pixel 4a might not make a lot of sense, but it is still better than a lot of Android smartphones that are selling in the market. The Google Pixel 4a is selling at Rs 27,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 31,999. If you make the payment using an SBI card, you can get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is selling at Rs 32,999 only on Flipkart. The original price of the phone is Rs 36,999. With bank offers, the price can be further brought down to Rs 32,249.Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 108-megapixel camera on the rear.

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 is being sold for Rs 25,999. The original price of the phone is Rs 29,999. With bank offers, the price can be further brought down to Rs 25,249. The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The device features a 6.7-inch full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.