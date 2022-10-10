Flipkart Diwali sale live in India: Deals and offers on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more

Flipkart is now hosting a Diwali sale, days after the conclusion of its notable Big Billion Days sale. The new sale went live in India earlier today and will go on till October; however, it is currently live for Plus members. The company says that customers will be able to get 10 per cent off with Kotak Bank and SBI cards on a host of products. During the latest iteration of Flipkart sales, smartphones remain the hottest category, and there are loads of devices bundled with discounts.

Flipkart says customers will be able to get Google Pixel 6a for Rs 28,749, though it includes an exchange offer worth Rs 17,000. However, likely, customers won't be able to fetch that price tag, and they may only get a value of Rs 10,000 (or even less). Currently, the phone is already available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999. If you're looking for a clean Android phone, the Moto G62 5G will also get a discount and retail at Rs 16,499 (with bank offers). The phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50-megapixel camera, and a 5,000 battery. It costs Rs 17,999 at this point.

During the Flipkart sale, iPhones are also among the hottest devices to get some big offs. At the Big Billion Days sale last month, the phone's 128GB model price dropped to roughly 48,999 for a couple of minutes. It's currently available for Rs 66,990, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. It is also available with an exchange offer worth Rs 16,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12's same storage variant is available for Rs 60,900.

The Flipkart Diwali sale will also bring discounts on TVs and audio products. The company says that home appliances will get up to 75 per cent off. Customers will also get access to some 4K TVs for Rs 17,249. However, it will likely include multiple offers. Similarly, regular HD smart TVs will be available with a big off.