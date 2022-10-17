Flipkart Diwali sale starts on October 19, to offer big discounts on Poco X4 and other devices

Flipkart's new Big Diwali sale event will again start on October 19 and continue until October 23. The company recently wrapped up its Diwali sale, but it seems that Flipkart decided to host another sale to give customers another chance to buy products at lower rates. Those who have the Plus membership will be able to access the sale event one day early, which basically means starting October 18.

The deals will most likely be similar to previous sales. Flipkart first ran a Big Billion Days sale as part of the festival celebrations and then it hosted a few more with similar deals. So, customers can expect to see the same deals on phones and electronics starting tomorrow.

The teaser page of Flipkart reveals that it will offer up to 45 percent discount on the Poco X4 and other smartphones. The premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22+, and iPhone 13 will also receive temporary price cuts during Flipkart Big Diwali sale. People who are planning to buy a television will see up to 80 percent off on several units during the sale event.

There will also be 20 percent off on select Noise smartwatches as well as discounts on laptops. The HP i3 laptop with up to 512GB variant will be available for Rs 35,990, whereas the Lenovo Ryzen 5 will cost Rs 44,9990. Samsung's IPS monitors will be on sale with a starting price of Rs 7,649, which will be based on bank offers.

Some of the tablets, including the ones from Realme, will be sold at an effective price of Rs 8,999, according to the teaser. People will also see deals on soundbars, wireless earphones, GoPro, keyboards, power bank, and other products. During the Diwali sale, Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank cards and Paytm transactions.