Flipkart Electronics sale 2022: Realme Narzo 50, iPhone 13, and more discounted

Flipkart is back with yet another sale that is already live and will continue until June 26. The latest Flipkart Electronics sale is offering discounts on several phones. These include Xiaomi 11i 5G, Realme Narzo 50, Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F22, and more. There is also up to a 10 percent discount on SBI bank credit cards and no-cost EMI options. Here's a quick look at the top five phone deals that are available during Flipkart's Electronics sale.

Flipkart Electronics sale 2022: Top 5 phone deals

-The Xiaomi 11i 5G has received a big discount on Flipkart and the device can be bought at a pretty low price in India. There is no direct discount offer. The mid-range phone is available on Flipkart at its original retail price of Rs 24,999. But, there is also Rs 4,000 discount offer on prepaid transactions, which means that the Xiaomi 11i is on sale at an effective price of Rs 20,999. There is also a 10 percent (Rs 1,000) discount on SBI bank credit card. So, Flipkart's sale page is showing that one can get this device for as low as Rs 19,999 if they fulfill the conditions.

-The Realme Narzo 50 can also be bought for just Rs 12,999 during Flipkart's Electronics sale 2022. The original price of the handset is Rs 15,999, but it is being offered for Rs 12,999. This means that people are getting a discount of Rs 3,000. Those who have a budget under Rs 15,000 can consider buying this 5G device. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

-Apple's iPhone 13 can be purchased for as low as Rs 73,999, which is down from its original price of Rs 79,900. This means customers are getting a discount of Rs 5,901. There is also an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC bank credit card, credit and debit EMI transactions. This further brings down the price to Rs 69,999.

Do keep in mind that if you don't have an HDFC bank card, then you will have to spend Rs 73,999, which is still not bad as it is pretty less than the original price. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model. There is also up to Rs 15,500 off, as part of the exchange offer. So, if you are willing to exchange your old phone, then you can get this iPhone at a pretty low price.

-The Redmi Note 10S, which was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,999, is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. This means that the e-commerce giant is giving a discount of Rs 2,000. There is also Rs 1,250 discount on ICICI bank credit card and Rs 1,000 discount on the debit card. This basically means that one can get this Redmi Note series phone for less than Rs 12,000. Do keep in mind that this is a 4G smartphone, and not a 5G. But, this one is still a capable phone, which you can consider buying.

-Lastly, the budget Samsung Galaxy F22 is selling for Rs 11,499 during Flipkart's Electronics sale. Customers are getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on this device. It comes with features like a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and more.

