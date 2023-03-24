Flipkart Electronics sale begins: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 13, Vivo V27, and more

Flipkart is back with a new sale event on its platform. The company's Flipkart Electronics sale is live and will continue to run until March 30. During this period, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on 5G phones. Several devices are available at old prices and there are some bank offers on the handset that brings down the price by a certain margin. The Poco X5 Pro, iPhone 13, Vivo V27, and other 5G phones are on sale. Here is a look at some of the deals that are available during Flipkart Electronics sale.

Flipkart Electronics sale: Deals on 5G phones

The iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 61,999 during Flipkart Electronics sale and this price is for the 128GB storage variant. For those who have been aware of iPhone deals know that this is not the lowest price of the smartphone, but it is still available at a much lower price than what Apple is selling for. The iPhone 13 is listed on Apple's official website for Rs 69,900. Both the iPhone 14 and its predecessor have similar features. So, it is better to buy the older version at an accessible price. There is also Rs 2,000 discount offer on the HDFC bank cards, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 59,999.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23, which is on sale for Rs 79,999, can be bought at an effective price of Rs 74,999 using an HDFC bank card. This offer is for the 256GB storage model. This is a great Android phone that can offer buttery smooth performance and picturesque shots. The low-light photography of the Galaxy S23 series phones is also pretty impressive.

Other 5G phones such as the Redmi Note 12 Pro is selling with a price tag of Rs 24,999 during Flipkart Electronics sale. There is a Rs 2,000 discount offer on HDFC bank cards and so, one would be able to buy this mid-range 5G phone at an effective price of Rs 22,999.

The Vivo V27 is listed at its original price of Rs 32,999 on Flipkart, but there is also a Rs 2,500 discount offer on HDFC bank cards. So, the unit is available at an effective price of Rs 30,499. This price is for the 128GB storage model. The handset will be appealing to those who need a good camera phone.

Though, there are other phones as well in a similar range that offer a great camera experience. One of them is the Nothing Phone (1), which is priced at Rs 29,999. It is a good phone that doesn't include bloatware and offers lag-free performance in terms of general usage. The design is also unique and attractive. It was originally announced for more than Rs 32,999. So, you are getting a good enough deal at a reasonable price. Though, the previous sale of Flipkart was offering the handset for around Rs 25,000.

People can also consider buying the Pixel 6a for a good photography experience. The handset received the "best camera" badge in 2022 in a blind camera test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD and millions of people voted for the test. The Pixel 6a is listed with a starting price tag of Rs 31,999. The price can drop to Rs 29,999 if you make a payment using HDFC bank cards.