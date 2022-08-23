Flipkart Electronics sale begins: Top 10 phone deals you can't miss

Flipkart is back with yet another sale event. The e-commerce giant just recently wrapped its Independence Day sale and it is now offering discounts on a few smartphones during its latest Electronics sale event. The deals are available on iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy F23, Motorola G52, iPhone 13, and more. We have mentioned a few deals and you can check out more on Flipkart.

Flipkart Electronics sale begins: Top 6 phone deals

-The Apple iPhone 12 is on sale at a discounted price. The device received a price cut in 2021 and it was made available for Rs 65,900. It is now selling with a starting price of Rs 53,999, which means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 11,901. The iPhone 12 is anyway an old smartphone and it will likely sell at a lower price. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model.

-The Samsung Galaxy F23 was announced in India earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 17,499 and it is now available on Flipkart for as low as Rs 14,999. This is a 5G smartphone and packs a Snapdragon 750G processor. There is a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.6-inch screen, and more. Do keep in mind that the company doesn't ship a charger in the box, so you will have to buy it separately. Samsung has provided support for 25W charging.

-The Motorola G52 will be on sale for Rs 14,499, which is the original price. But, you can avail 10 percent SBI bank credit card.

-The iPhone 13 is also available online for just Rs 73,999 during Flipkart's Electronic sale. The iPhone 13 was originally launched for Rs 79,900. So, you are getting a Rs 5,901 discount. Though, Amazon is selling it at a much lower price and users can buy the iPhone 13 series for Rs 70,900. There are bank card and exchange offers too, so that you can get the iPhone at a much lower price.

-Those who want a very basic smartphone can consider buying the Realme C11 (2021) model. This is an entry-level phone, which is selling on Flipkart at the same old price of Rs 7,499. But, there is also 10 percent discount offer on SBI bank credit card. There is also up to Rs 6,950 off on the exchange of your old phone. Do note that the exchange value is calculated based on your phone's condition and age. So, you will be able to buy the Realme C11 at a slightly lower price with all the offers.

-The Moto G32 is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 with HDFC bank credit card. There is also a 10 percent discount on SBI bank card. The handset was originally listed for Rs 12,999.

