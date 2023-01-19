Flipkart employee recalls being laid off in 2010 over a meeting, says it took him 4 years to tell his family

Companies all over the world are firing people in order to cut costs and the situation might be overwhelming for those impacted. Both Amazon and Microsoft announced fresh layoffs recently. While Amazon plans to curb 2,300 roles, Microsoft will be laying of 10,000 people. The job market, especially in the tech sector, is highly unstable these days and LinkedIn is full of posts from people looking out for new opportunities or helping their friends in finding them.

And then there are some people who are leaving inspiring messages, in order to keep people's spirits up. One such post by an engineer named Meetanshu Gupta , who is currently working as the Senior Engineering Manager at Flipkart, is gaining attention.

Meetanshu Gupta recounts his experience of 2010, when massive layoffs hit the country after the 2008 global recession.

Flipkart employee shares inspiring post amidst layoffs

Mr Gupta, at the beginning of his post, highlights how he was playing a game of Table Tennis after lunch at work when the shocking news was revealed to him. He then got a call for an 'immediate meeting' and was told that he was being let go.

"I decided to skip collecting stuff then and just walk out of office. To my surprise there were other folks standing there, some with boxes in hand, some crying, some dazed, some of them I knew. I remember standing outside for an hour while other colleagues and friends came to show support," he wrote.

He then adds that the following two months were challenging after which he finally got a job with similar package, but the recovery from the emotional trauma took several years.

Ending the post on an inspirational note, Gupta writes that 'layoffs are not as uncommon and stigmatised in today's India as they were in 2010'. He also elaborates on how he took four years to break the news to his family.

'The only way from here is up'

Talking about the advice that he would give to his younger self, he writes, "There will be a day 1,2,5,10 .. years in the future where you will look back to the day you were let go and it will just be another point in your career. There will be spikes that will top your list of things to remember in your career.

"The worst has happened and it's only one way from here and that's up.

"The closure that you will need to arrive on is "It was not you or them or that (company). It was meant to be.

"It's up to you how long you lift this weight on your back. For me it was 8 long years, I hope it's less for you."

As per Gupta's LinkedIn profile, he worked as a Software Developer with De Shaw & Co from June 2009 to November 2010. He then got the same profile at Microsoft in November 2010 and worked there until June 2012.