Flipkart enters audiobooks segment; partners with Pocket FM

E-commerce company Flipkart has entered the audiobooks category through a partnership with audio streaming platform Pocket FM.

With the collaboration, Flipkart would provide exclusive and licensed audiobooks through Pocket FM to its customer base of over 400 million, a release said on Tuesday.

In India, it is estimated that there are 25 million people who listen to audiobooks.

Kanchan Mishra, Business Head for FMCG, Home and General Merchandise at Flipkart, said audiobooks have gained prominence during the pandemic and the collaboration will help authors publish their work on its platform with the aid of audiobooks.

It will also help the e-commerce company as it continues to address its users' appetite for regional content, he added.

Pocket FM, which officially launched its audiobook platform in March this year, sells over 1,20,000 audiobooks every month, according to the release.