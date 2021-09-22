Flipkart is hiring 4000 people urgently to meet festive season rush, creates Flipkart Xtra to offer part-time jobs

Flipkart has introduced a separate marketplace model known as Flipkart Xtra to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, service agencies and technicians. Flipkart has taken the big step to create 4000 job opportunities ahead of the festival season. The move will also bolster Flipkart's supply chain to ensure seamless and faster delivery of shipments and service to consumers across India especially during the festival sales. Every year around Diwali, e-commerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon host days long sales and offer discounts on categories such as electronics, home appliances, smartphones, laptops and more.

Flipkart has launched a standalone app for Flipkart Xtra to make the onboarding process simpler. The app can be used for background verification of job seekers. They will have to provide necessary information such as their educational qualifications, work experience. The job seekers will be able to onboard themselves for various roles, including delivery executives to start with, and service partners or technicians in the coming months. The new app will help thousands of individuals, technicians and service agencies across the country providing access to opportunities of additional work and earnings as delivery partners.

Talking about the Flipkart Xtra, Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart, said, "As an organisation committed to creating value for all stakeholders including sellers, artisans, MSMEs, kiranas and customers, we are constantly expanding the scope of our partnership to equitably distribute the benefits of e-commerce. In this endeavour, we introduced numerous initiatives such as the immensely popular kirana delivery program and are pleased to launch Flipkart Xtra, our service marketplace, to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, local stores and even service technicians. This is a new disruption in the gig economy space and will help individuals find an alternate source of income while contributing to the country's economic recovery."

'Flipkart Xtra' app will let partners sign up from anywhere and the flexibility of choosing their preferred schedule to deliver shipments. This is an extension of Flipkart's alternate delivery models that include the Flipkart Kirana program, which saw exponential growth over the last few years. During last year's festive season the kirana delivery model fulfilled 10 million shipments.