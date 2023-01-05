Flipkart launches e-store for sustainable products, to have 30,000 products

In yet another effort towards safeguarding environment and climate change, e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched an e-store for sustainable products. ‘Flipkart Green’ will be a dedicated virtual store on the app, with which the company aims to have a dedicated section on Flipkart Platform for globally certified sustainable products. As per the company, around 30,000 products from over 40 brands are being made available across fashion, beauty and makeup, grooming, healthcare, food, home and lifestyle products to start with.

Flipkart said that it believes through the introduction of this platform, it will be able to bring about a positive impact and inspire thoughtful purchase decisions while being informative, consumer-first and environment conscious.



“At Flipkart, we view sustainability as a holistic approach that encompasses the environment, individuals, and society. Through the ‘Flipkart Green’ Sustainability Store, we aim to create a sustainable, equitable and a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem. We have consistently endeavored to integrate sustainability across business functions through initiatives ranging from electric mobility, green buildings, renewable energy to plastic-free packaging. This initiative will continue to bring various mindful brands under one umbrella through a one-stop online destination, for customers. This also aligns with our goal to promote sustainably sourced products towards improving social, economic and environmental well-being of the larger ecosystem,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Category and Marketplace at Flipkart.

Other than announcing its net zero goal for 2040, Flipkart over the last two years have taken initiatives such as partnering with Canopy Planet, a not-for-profit environmental organization, for responsible sourcing of sustainable packaging and man-made cellulosic fibers, joining the Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives. Flipkart has also committed to 100% EVs in its logistics fleet by 2030.

