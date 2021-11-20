Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Moto 60 available with bank offers, discounts

Flipkart is hosting yet another sale on smartphones. The Mobile Bonanza sale went live on November 17 and will be live till November 21. Motorola is offering crazy deals and offers on its newly-launched Edge 20 series and other popular phones including the Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60. The Moto Edge 20 series was launched a couple of months ago. The smartphones come with powerful processors along with 108-megapixel primary camera sensors. So if you have been planning to buy the Motorola Edge 20 smartphones, you can do it during the sale.

Here are the deals on Motorola phones

Motorola Edge 20

The slimmest phone in the entire Edge 20 series, the Edge 20, which was launched in India for Rs 29,999, will be sold for Rs 27,999 during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The discounted price includes a flat discount of Rs 2000. The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The device features a 6.7-inch full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, is the top trim model in the Edge 20 series. The smartphone can be bought for Rs 34,999, which includes a flat discount of Rs 2000. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The Edge 20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

Moto G60

The popular mid-ranger Moto G60 which was launched at a price of Rs 19,990, will be available on Flipkart for Rs 16,499 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The deal is inclusive of a flat discount of Rs 1500. Buyers can additionally get some bank offers as well, but Flipkart has not officially revealed anything about it as yet. The smartphone features a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. Moto G60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB using a micro SD card. It houses a massive 6000 mAh battery which can go on for over two days on a single charge.

