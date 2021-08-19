Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on iPhone, Realme, Poco, Motorola and other phones

Flipkart has started its Mobiles Bonanza sale that is offering a range of smartphones at a discounted price. Other than upfront discounts, Flipkart offers discounts on bank cards, no-cost EMI options and even exchange offers during the sale.

The latest sale by the e-commerce major starts on August 19 and will go on till August 23. Some of the highlights of the sale include discounts on Apple iPhones, Poco X3 Pro, ROG Phone 3, Pixel 4a and Realme Narzo Pro 30. Other than these models, Flipkart says that devices from around 20 brands are on sale.

As mentioned by Flipkart, some of the top deals of the sale include smartphones like Realme C20, Realme 8 and Poco M3. Top-end devices like iPhone 12 are also retailing at discounted prices. Here is a look at all the best deals that one can avail of during the Flipkart sale.

Realme 8 5G: The mid-range smartphone from the house of Realme is retailing at a discount of Rs 3,000. With this, the device is available for purchase at a price of Rs 13,999, down from its original Rs 16,999.

There are other Realme smartphones experiencing a similar discount too. Realme Narzo 30 Pro, for instance, is retailing for Rs 15,999 during the sale, down from its original Rs 18,999 price tag. Similarly, Realme C20 is available for Rs 6,499 with a Rs 1500 price cut. Realme C11 retails for Rs 6,999, down from Rs 7,999.

Realme X7 Max is available for Rs 24,999, down from Rs 29,999.

Poco M3: The budget offering by Poco is being made available at a discounted rate. The smartphone will retail for Rs 10,499 during the Mobiles Bonanza sale, down from its original price tag of Rs 12,999.

Other Poco smartphones on discount include Poco C3 at Rs 7,499, Poco M3 Pro at Rs 13,999 and Poco X3 Pro at Rs 18,999.

Moto G60: As for Motorola smartphones, the Moto G60 is retailing for Rs 16,999 during the Flipkart sale. As per Flipkart, this is a considerable price drop from its regular price of Rs 21,999.

Moto G40 Fusion is another smartphone on sale, listed at a price of Rs 15,499, down from Rs 19,999. Moto E7 Power is available for Rs 8,799.

iPhone 12: The flagship iPhone is retailing for a price of Rs 66,999 during the sale. Other iPhones available at a discount include iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR as well as the entry-level iPhone SE.

Other hot deals: Flipkart is offering Asus ROG Phone 3 at a price of Rs 39,999 during its Mobiles Bonanza sale. Google's Pixel 4a is retailing for Rs 31,999, while the Vivo Y73 is available for Rs 20,990.

In addition to the discounted prices, the Flipkart sale also offers 5 per cent instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can also avail deals like exchange offers and no cost EMI options on select smartphones.