Flipkart now delivers medicines at doorstep, launches Health+ app

Flipkart, on Wednesday, announced the launch of a digital healthcare marketplace platform called Flipkart Health+. Amazon's rival now delivers "quality" medicines at "affordable" prices. The company claims that the new Flipkart Health+ service "enables access to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services for millions of customers across the country".

With Health+, the e-commerce giant is all set to take on apps such as Tata 1MG, Pharmeasy, Netmeds, among others. The service is available across 20,000 pin codes in India, including remote locations "that have traditionally remained underserved". To deliver medicines at affordable prices, Flipkart has partnered with the Sastasundar.com healthcare network across the country.

To start with, the Flipkart Health+ platform has over "500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines". The company has "put in place various quality checks and verification protocols, which facilitate delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer's doorstep".

The Health+ is a separate app and not included in the main Flipkart app. The app is currently available on the Google Play Store but will soon be made available on iOS. The company highlights that the Health+ app can be accessed on low bandwidth as well, which will make it accessible to customers across the country.