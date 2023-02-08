Flipkart offering two free movie tickets on the occasion of Valentine’s Day: Here’s how you can get 

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you haven't planned anything special for your loved one, Flipkart has got you covered. The e-commerce giant is offering free tickets to its users on the occasion of Valentines' Day, but there is a catch. You will have to make purchases worth Rs 800 to be eligible for the free movie tickets. Flipkart's new offer is something you cannot refuse considering the rave reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is getting. If the reviews have not convinced you to watch Pathaan, maybe the free tickets offered by Flipkart will.So here is how the deal works and steps you should follow to get free tickets from the e-commerce giant.

Here is how you can get free tickets on Flipkart

If you want to get free tickets from Flipkart, you will have to purchase personal care, beauty care, or chocolates worth Rs 800. It is important to remember that in order to be eligible for the free ticket, users will have to spend Rs 800 on the beauty products. As per the 91Mobiles report,users will get tickets for all shows from Monday through Thursday and morning shows from Friday through Sunday. The users must be above the age of 18 and should have an account on Flipkart to get the offer. The website reports that the offer page has already gone live on Flipkart and ends at 11:59 PM on February 14. However, you can use the coupon until April 30.

–First place the above-mentioned orders on Flipkart. Simply select the items you want and place your order. After that, you'll receive a delivery voucher by email or text message. To access the voucher, scratch the coupon and go to the website.

–Once you're on the website, you will need to enter some personal information such as your name, phone number, and email address. Then, enter the voucher code you received and click "Submit".

–Within 24 hours, you'll receive a verification code via email or text message. This is known as an OTP (One-Time Password). To choose a movie show, enter the OTP and follow the instructions to make your request. You'll need to select two movies, the name of the theater, and the date and time of the show.

–It's important to remember that the show date must be within 48 hours of the requested date. Once you've submitted your movie tickets, you'll receive them 24 hours before the show starts. This gives you plenty of time to make any necessary preparations for your movie night.



