Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Asus Chromebook laptop range available with discounts

Flipkart's Republic Day sale is currently live. It started today, January 17, and will last till January 22. For Flipkart Plus members the sale started 24 hours earlier.

The Flipkart Republic Day sale is offering steep discounts and some great offers on products across categories including laptops. Asus Chromebook C214 is available in India on No Cost EMI at just Rs 1,916 per month for 12 months.

Asus, the Taiwan headquartered hardware giant, is offering its 'Thoughtfully Simple' Chromebooks at amazing prices during the Flipkart sale. Under the Flipkart Great Gadget Days offer, customers can avail of attractive offers on ASUS Chromebooks Flip C214, CX1101, C223, C423 (touch variant), and C523 (touch & non-touch variant).

Further, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a further 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250. The Asus Chromebook C214 is available during the sale for Rs 22,990 down from its earlier price of Rs 24,990.

Similarly, Chromebook C223 and C423 (touch) are available for Rs. 16,990 and Rs 23,490 down from their regular price of Rs 18,990 and Rs 24,990 respectively. ASUS Chromebooks are a range of budget-friendly laptops powered by Google's Chrome OS, and Intel processors enable seamless sync with the user's Android smartphone.

Asus Chromebook range is powered by 64-bit Intel processors, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and Micro SD expansion up to 2TB and up to 10 hours of battery life. These new ranges of Chromebooks from ASUS come with HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, and up to Bluetooth 5.0 for superior online two-way learning and video conferencing.

The Asus Chromebook C223 is ultra portable and lightweight, weighing just 1 kg, it has one of the thinnest profiles of any 11.6-inch Chromebook. The Asus Chromebook C423 and C523 incorporate 14 and 15.6 inches of screen sizes respectively, with up to 80% screen-to-body ratio thanks to the NanoEdge display and sleek design profile.

Asus Chromebook C423 and C523, are available in both touch and non-touch variants. The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is specially designed for students, with its 360-degree convertible touch-screen display, dual cameras that include a special world-facing autofocus camera.